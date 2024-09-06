Friday, September 06, 2024
Aleem Dar and top umpires set to officiate in Champions One-Day Cup

Our Staff Reporter
September 06, 2024
LAHORE   -  The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the match officials for the upcoming Champions One-Day Cup, featuring prominent figures like former ICC Elite Panel umpire Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob from the ICC International Panel.

Leading the Playing Control Team will be former Test cricketer Ali Naqvi, with Waleed Yaqub and Zulfiqar Jan serving as third and fourth umpires, respectively. The tournament will bring together 150 of Pakistan’s top cricketers, including mentors like Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, and Waqar Younis, ensuring an exciting contest.

The Champions One-Day Cup, a 50-over tournament, will follow a single-league format. Except for the Lions vs. Panthers match on September 16, which starts at 9:30 am, all matches will begin at 3 pm. The competition will feature three playoffs over four days, culminating in the final on Sunday, September 29.

Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Waleed Yaqub, and Zulfiqar Jan are among nine umpires assigned to the tournament. The remaining five umpires include Faisal Aafreedi, Imtiaz Iqbal, Imran Jawed, Nasir Hussain, and Rashid Riaz.

Alongside Ali Naqvi, match referees Bilal Khilji, Iftikhar Ahmed, Iqbal Sheikh, Nadeem Arshad, and Kamran Chaudhry will share officiating responsibilities. Appointments for the playoffs and final will be revealed closer to the matches.

Our Staff Reporter

