Alhamra to hold calligraphy competition

LAHORE - Alhamra Art Council will organise a calligraphy competition in connection with the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal. According to sources here on Thursday, title of the calligraphy competition would be ‘Names of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)’. The aim behind organising the competition was to shed light on the sacred life of the last Prophet (PBUH). Participants could submit their artworks by Sept 10 and it should consist of Quranic verses, Qasida Burda Shareef, Hadees and ‘Rubayaat’.