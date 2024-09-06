Friday, September 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Alhamra to hold calligraphy competition

Our Staff Reporter
September 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Alhamra Art Council will organise a calligraphy competition in connection with the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal. According to sources here on Thursday, title of the calligraphy competition would be ‘Names of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)’. The aim behind organising the competition was to shed light on the sacred life of the last Prophet (PBUH). Participants could submit their artworks by Sept 10 and it should consist of Quranic verses, Qasida Burda Shareef, Hadees and ‘Rubayaat’.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1725599393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024