Anemia in Women

I am writing to draw the attention of the government and health authorities to the grave condition that continuously affects women: anaemia. According to a recent report, Pakistan ranks 35th globally and 4th in South Asia for the high prevalence of anaemia among adolescent girls and women.

Around 41 percent of Pakistani women suffer from this condition, with 24.5% being overweight and 14.4% underweight, which is alarming. Additionally, about 910,000 new cases of anaemia among pregnant women and adolescent girls (15 to 48 years old) are reported every year.

The state of maternal nutrition in Pakistan is dire, with 186 women dying per 100,000 live births. Suboptimal breastfeeding contributes to 2,000 maternal deaths annually from breast and ovarian cancer, and 1,100 deaths from type-II diabetes. Moreover, there are 1.4 million cases of low birth weight each year.

These alarming statistics on maternal health, especially concerning anaemia in Pakistan, underscore the urgent need for improved nutrition, up-to-date, free and efficient services, and healthcare practices to reduce preventable deaths and ensure healthier outcomes for mothers and infants.

Our nation’s future depends on the well-being of these vulnerable, yet invaluable, women.

MUHAMMAD ISMAIL QADDUS,

Gujrat.