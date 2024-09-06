Armed forces pay homage to martyrs of 1965 War heroes

On the 59th Defence and Martyrs Day, Pakistan's honored the sacrifices of the nation's martyrs and reaffirmed their commitment to defending the country against all challenges.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the Services Chiefs, and the Pakistan proudly commemorate the 1965 War as a testament to the nation’s resilience and strength.

The ISPR emphasized that September 6 is a day to remember the courage and sacrifice of soldiers who stood firm in the face of overwhelming odds, defending the country with bravery. The 1965 War is remembered as a shining example of Pakistan's perseverance and resolve during adversity, with the successfully countering the enemy's aggressive designs.

The statement further honored all the martyrs of Pakistan, from 1947 to the present, including those who have lost their lives in the fight against terrorism. It also recognized the veterans whose bravery and dedication remain unforgettable.

The Pakistan reaffirmed their dedication to safeguarding the nation, standing alongside law enforcement agencies to protect the country with unwavering passion and resolve. The ISPR also paid tribute to the families of martyrs and veterans for their courage in the face of immense personal loss.

The statement concluded with a call to unite in honoring the martyrs and heroes on this day, drawing inspiration from their sacrifices to work towards a stronger, peaceful, and prosperous Pakistan.