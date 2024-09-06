Azhar Mashwani's brothers return home after three months

Azhar Mashwani, the head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) social media team, confirmed on Friday that both of his missing brothers have returned home. In a tweet on X, Mashwani revealed that he and Professor Zahoor Mashwani had been missing since June 6 but were safely back by 2 a.m. on September 6.

Mashwani expressed his gratitude for their safe return and extended prayers for the safe return of other PTI workers who are still missing. He also thanked Islamabad High Court (IHC) Judge Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Lahore High Court (LHC) Judge Shehbaz Ali Rizvi for their prompt and diligent handling of the case.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has expressed regret over the state institutions' lack of urgency in the case involving Azhar Mashwani’s brothers. In a written order, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb criticized the response of the state institutions as "very discouraging."

The order highlighted that the whereabouts of Mashwani's brothers were still unknown at the time and criticized the government's weak response to the court's inquiries. Justice Aurangzeb noted that it was disheartening that the Prime Minister had not prioritized the case, and pointed out that the applicant’s lawyer had provided partial arguments, with the next hearing scheduled for a later date.