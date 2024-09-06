Azma lashes out at PTI leader

LAHORE - Information Minister Punjab Azma Bokhari has said that PTI revolves around chaos and disruption. The prisoner from Adiala Jail believes in boot-polishing, she said. Imran Khan conspired against Nawaz Sharif and took over power through the backdoor by manipulating the RTS. Alhamdulillah, Nawaz Sharif always comes into power with a two-thirds majority., she added. She expressed these views while responding to Barrister Saif’s press conference. The prisoner from Adiala Jail has been proven to be a certified liar, corrupt, and dishonest, she said. The Information Minister further said that Nawaz Sharif believes in the constitution, law, and democracy, whereas the prisoner from Adiala Jail believes in facilitation and boot-polishing.