CM Maryam directs all stakeholders to ensure public welfare

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday chaired a marathon 4.5 hours meeting at Commissioner Office Dera Ghazi Khan in which Ministers, Assembly Members and ticket holders participated. The chief minister directed the officers to hold open courts in order to improve public interaction. It was principally decided to start English spoken classes in the government schools. The CM directed the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner to undertake regular visits of schools and hospitals. The Assembly Members of DG Khan paid tributes to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on subsidizing the price of bread and flour. The Assembly Members also acknowledged launching of ‘Field Hospitals’ and ‘Clinic on Wheels’ projects. A comprehensive review was taken on the progress being made on the ‘Chief Minister Initiatives’. The CM Maryam Nawaz inquired about the prices of roti, flour and vegetables. She said, ‘we will streamline WASA in order to bring improvements in the drainage system’ across Punjab”. She directed to get rid of work shirkers in the offices. She added, “Digital monitoring of the cleanliness process should be undertaken through drones. The passengers should be provided essential facilities at the bus stations. The interest of farmers in the Kissan Card is highly appreciable. There is a ban on keeping livestock in the urban areas. The livestock should be relocated to some other places from the cities. The dilapidated roads should be repaired immediately. Plantation should be undertaken on the isolated and barren areas in the cities. The real feedback of police and administration comes in terms of public feedback. The police officers should themselves telephone the public and inquire about resolution of their problems. Complete preparation should be made in order to cope up with crime. The wheel carts carrying a uniform design must be mandated to stay at a fixed point. Progress on ‘Suthra Punjab Project was also made during the meeting and Assembly members put forth various recommendations in this regard. ‘Education Ranking’ and ‘Health Indicators’ in DG Khan were also reviewed. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her indignation over the complaints regarding stealing of medicines and absence of doctors in the hospitals. She directed to undertake a stern action against those who are found involved in stealing of medicines from the hospitals. A report about functionalizing of water filtration plants and streetlights was submitted in the meeting. A briefing about ongoing development projects in DG Khan division was also given. RPO DG Khan gave a briefing about the law & order situation. The Chief Minister appreciated the trend in the reduction of crime rate.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat, Minister for Mines & Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani, MPA Sania Ashiq, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Home Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal, ACS (South) Fawad Rabbani, Additional IG Police Kamran Khan, Secretary Schools, Commissioner, RPO and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.