COAS highlights national unity, reaffirms commitment to peace on Defence Day

Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir delivered a special message on Defence Day, marking September 6 as a significant day in Pakistan's national and military history.

He emphasized that no force can weaken Pakistan's resolve for peace and security. Gen Munir highlighted that on this day, the Army, Navy, and Air Force, in unison with the nation, thwarted the plans of a larger enemy.

Praising the extraordinary national unity and solidarity displayed on September 6, he said it is a source of pride for both the armed forces and the nation, continuing to inspire the Pakistan Armed Forces as they protect the country’s borders.

The army chief lauded the courage and professionalism shown by the military during the September conflict, calling it a golden chapter in history that serves as an inspiration for future generations.

Paying tribute to the martyrs, Gen Munir quoted a verse from the Holy Quran’s Surah Al-Baqarah (2:154), which honors those who die in the way of Allah. He saluted the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation and reiterated the army's commitment to honor and protect the martyrs and their families.

Gen Munir stressed that the army’s core values of faith, piety, and jihad in the way of Allah are its greatest strengths against adversaries. He affirmed that every officer and soldier is dedicated to safeguarding Pakistan, carrying forward the spirit of the 1965 war.

He also praised the military’s success in combating terrorism, noting that no other nation’s military had achieved comparable success.

Addressing emerging challenges such as digital terrorism and fifth-generation warfare, Gen Munir warned that these threats are more complex than traditional terrorism but assured that Pakistan, with national unity and determination, is effectively countering them. The world, he said, recognizes the indomitable spirit of the Pakistani nation and its armed forces.

He also underscored the need for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue, linking regional peace to this matter. The aspirations of the Kashmiri people and adherence to UN resolutions are vital. Despite Indian aggression and human rights violations, the resilience of the Kashmiri people was praised.

Gen Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Palestinian cause, condemning Israeli aggression in Gaza as a stain on global conscience. He called for renewed national unity, declaring that as long as the nation remains united, no power can harm Pakistan.