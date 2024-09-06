Court cancels non-bailable warrants of KP CM

ISLAMABAD - Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi of District Courts Islamabad yesterday cancelled non-bailable warrants of arrest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur after his counsel Zahoor ul Islam Advocate filed an application.

The counsel filed a revision petition in the court of Session Judge (East) Shahrukh Arjumand, who transferred the case to the court of ASJ Qudrat Ullah, who presided over the hearing.

Advocate Zahoor argued before the court that the procedure given in law under section 76 CrPC wasn’t followed for issuance of non-bailable warrants. He argued that his client has been falsely nominated in the case which was registered on October 30, 2016. He also told the court that he had filed an acquittal application last year for CM Gandapur but no proceeding has taken place on that.

Judge Qudrat Ullah after hearing the arguments reserved the order and later directed the counsel to file an application to Judicial Magistarte under section 75 CrPC and also directed Judge Shaista Kundi to decide acquittal application of the accused on next hearing.

He also remarked that there’s no illegality found in the order issued by Judicial Magistarte, two ingredients for illegality are either of the order is illegal or if there’s an issue in the jurisdiction. Later, Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi, after hearing the arguments accepted the application, cancelled the non-bailable warrants of arrest and ordered CM Ali Amin Gandapur to appear in court on September 21.