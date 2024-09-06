CTP inks MoU with National Hospital

FAISALABAD - The City Traffic Police (CTP) has inked a memorandum of understandings (MoU) with the National Hospital to provide relief to the traffic police and their families on medical treatment. A spokesperon for the traffic police said that Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam had directed the Incharge Education Unit of traffic police Inspector Iram Naz to sign the MoU with the hospital so that traffic police officials and their families could have standard medical treatment at the hospital.

He said that under this MoU, 40 percent discount would be provided to in-service officials and their families, whereas 30 percent discount would be given to retired employees and other families. The families of 100 martyred police officials would also get subsidised treatment facility under the agreement, the spokesperson added.