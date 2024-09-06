Dar meets CW SG, vows to enhance cooperation

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar yesterday met Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland at Marlborough House Headquarters in London. The Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the Commonwealth and readiness to play an active role in promoting intra-Commonwealth trade and advancing the Commonwealth agenda on sustainable development. Dar highlighted Pakistan’s role in spearheading the Commonwealth’s youth agenda and appreciated the Secretary-General’s support for establishing the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) Secretariat in Pakistan.

The Secretary General Scotland recalled the warm hospitality accorded to her during her first visit to Pakistan in August 2024. She affirmed her desire to work closely with Pakistan on addressing climate change-related challenges and empowering Pakistan’s young population. The two leaders also discussed their shared priorities ahead of next month’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.