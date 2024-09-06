Friday, September 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC forms 4-member committee on student’s violence

APP
September 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shahriyar Gul  Memon, a 4-member committee has been formed under the leadership of Director Private School Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah to investigate the reports of violence against a student by a teacher of a private school.

The committee includes Associate Professor Shenaz Lakho, concerned Education Officer Shabana Naz Siddiqui, and Government Girls School Court Road teacher Ms. Margret as members.

The committee will obtain a medical report of the affected child, and within three days, it will ascertain the position of the affected child’s parents and school administration. After that, an inquiry report will be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner for further legal action.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1725599393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024