DC forms 4-member committee on student’s violence

HYDERABAD - On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shahriyar Gul Memon, a 4-member committee has been formed under the leadership of Director Private School Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah to investigate the reports of violence against a student by a teacher of a private school.

The committee includes Associate Professor Shenaz Lakho, concerned Education Officer Shabana Naz Siddiqui, and Government Girls School Court Road teacher Ms. Margret as members.

The committee will obtain a medical report of the affected child, and within three days, it will ascertain the position of the affected child’s parents and school administration. After that, an inquiry report will be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner for further legal action.