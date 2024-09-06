Defence and Martyrs Day being observed today

ISLAMABAD - Defence and Martyrs Day is being observed today across the country to pay tribute to martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

The day will dawn with 31 gun salutes at the Federal Capital and 21 gun salutes at provincial capitals.

Special prayers will be offered in the mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country, and independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the cruel clutches of India.

Fateha and Quran Khawani will also be held for the martyrs. In connection with the day, Radio Pakistan will broadcast special programs.