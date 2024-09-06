ECP rejects PTI pleas in intra-party election case

On Friday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected all four miscellaneous applications filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) concerning the intra-party election case.

The ECP's 10-page ruling, authored by Sindh member Nisar Durrani, dismissed PTI’s objections to the Commission’s jurisdiction and their request to delay the proceedings. Additionally, PTI’s plea to postpone action on intra-party elections until a decision on reserved seats was also denied.

The verdict instructed PTI to seek the return of documents taken from their office through the court. The ECP reaffirmed its role in ensuring compliance with legal requirements under Section 208 of the Election Act 2017 and emphasized its duty to review facts before issuing certificates as per Section 209(3).

On April 8, PTI had requested the ECP to issue a certificate for their internal elections held the previous month. PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan expressed frustration over the delay, noting that other parties which conducted elections after PTI had already received their certificates.