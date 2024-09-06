Friday, September 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Every pilgrim likely to get back Rs 100,000, NA told

Every pilgrim likely to get back Rs 100,000, NA told
NEWS WIRE
September 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhary Salik Hussain on Thursday informed the National Assembly that every pilgrim is likely to get back Rs 100,000 as recounting is going on in the ministry. Replying to various supplementary questions during the Question Hour, the minister said Hajj’s expenditure for the current year was already Rs 100,000 less than last year. A relief of around Rs 35,000 was also given to every pilgrim in airfare during the current hajj, he added. The minister clarified that instead of 1400 Moavineen-e-Hujjaj, only 600 Moavineen were selected through NTS test for the Hajj 2024. He said the flow of Sikh pilgrims to Kartarpur Corridor has reduced due to the restrictions imposed by India.

He said there was no impediment from Pakistan’s side. Infrastructure for receiving daily 5,000 Sikh pilgrims has already been in placed at Kartarpur Corridor, he added. He said that the ministry made an elaborate arrangement ranging from transportation to security every year to facilitate the Sikh Yatrees on occasion of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary.

Three constables suspended over negligence in DG Khan

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1725599393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024