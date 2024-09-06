Faisalabad Police begin probe after husband poisoned to death

FAISALABAD - A woman allegedly poisoned to death her husband in the area of Sadr police station. A police spokesperson said that Shaukat Ali of Chak No 215-RB Jaranwala Road reprimanded his wife Musarrat Bibi, as he was suspicious of her character. The woman left house of her husband and went to the house of her relatives where Shaukat Ali reportedly went for reconciliation. However, she served him poison-mixed food there. After taking food, his condition started worsening. He was shifted to hospital where he died. The police registered a case and started investigation, the spokesperson added.

Man shot dead by sons over land issue

A man was shot dead by sons over a land dispute at a village, situated in Madina Town police precincts, on Thursday. A police spokesperson said that RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan sought a detailed report and directed CPO Kamran Adil to constitute a special team to arrest the accused. According to police sources, the accused Attique, alongwith his brother, shot dead his father Nawazish Ali of Chak No 199-RB, Gatwala over distribution of inherited land. The police have shifted the body to a mortuary and started legal action against the accused.

Two police constables arrested over corruption

City Jaranwala police arrested two police constables on the charge of abusing powers. SP Jaranwala Division Abid Zafar said that Head Constable Ateeq Ullah and Constable Shehzad Ahmad alongwith their accomplice Nauman alias Nomi received bribe from drug pusher Zubair alias Kiran and facilitated him illegally. Some people made audio recording of the whole deal and made it viral on social media.

Taking strict action, both police constables were suspended and the police arrested them after registering a case while further investigation was underway, he added.