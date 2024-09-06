Global tech giant Google to produce half a million Chromebooks in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The global tech giant Google on Thursday launched an initiative to produce half a million Chromebooks in Pakistan, marking the occasion by presenting the first device to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a ceremony held here. President of Google Asia Pacific (APAC) Scott Beaumont presented locally manufactured chromebook to the prime minister. Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister appreciated the contribution of Google on global level and in Pakistan as well. He believed that the young generation of the country was much capable in the field of Information Technology that could play key role in economic development of Pakistan. He said the federal and the provincial governments should utilize all possible resources to ensure their education and empowerment. The prime minister informed that the government had set a target of IT export worth USD25 billion in next five years that was quite achievable. He asked the IT experts and entrepreneurs to present a plan to help government achieving the target besides promoting Small and Medium Enterprises and freelancers. PM Shehbaz Sharif also resolved to make the country’s governance system totally paperless and digitized to get rid of massive corruption in the best interest of people of Pakistan. He said the government had hired a new Secretary for Ministry of IT and Telecommunication through a transparent way. Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said Google was playing important role in digitization of Pakistan under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Regional Director of Google for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Farhan S. Qureshi said focusing on technology would help increase economic activities in the country. He highlighted that there were huge opportunities for freelancers in Pakistan to move forward in various fields of technology. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal were also present on the occasion. A 4-member delegation of Google led by Mr Scott Beaumont, President of APAC region, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday. Welcoming the delegation, the Prime Minister said Pakistan stands on the threshold of a transformative leap in its digital economy. Sharing the Government’s plans to achieve the target of US$ 25 billion exports in the next five years, the Prime Minister said funds are allocated for training of youth, improvement of IT infrastructure, and improvement of the regulatory environment. He said efforts are underway to completely digitize Pakistan’s economy. He emphasized collaboration with a tech giant like Google in these endeavours. Commending Google for its role in driving Pakistan’s digital economy forward, the Prime Minister appreciated Google for undertaking initiatives that have significantly improved the lives of thousands of Pakistanis over the last few years. Noting with satisfaction that Google has enabled Pakistani youth to get close to 1 million jobs in 2023 alone, the Prime Minister underlined that it is reflective of Pakistan’s potential in the digital world and Google’s commitment to upskilling and uplifting the youth of Pakistan. Apprising the Prime Minister of its plans of future engagement, Mr. Scott said Google has decided to further increase its investment footprint in Pakistan and support the Government’s initiatives of Youth’s skills training. In order to maximize the economic benefits of technology, the large youth population and expanding economy are important factors for a value-driven tech giant like Google, he added. He reiterated that by 2026 , 5 lacs Chromebooks will be manufactured in Pakistan which will revolutionise the IT Industry of Pakistan.