Govt decides to deploy FC for protection of grid stations, other assets of Pesco

ISLAMABAD - To deal with the individuals involved in the takeover of grid stations with iron hands and deter such attacks in future, the federal government has decided to deploy Frontier Constabulary for the protection of the grid stations and other assets of Peshawar Electric Supply Company.

The federal government is taking strong steps to combat illegal takeovers of grid stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, issuing strict directives to bring the perpetrators to justice. The crackdown was triggered by two incidents on September 2nd when an MPA occupied a grid station in Peshawar, and a Tehsil Nazim seized one in Dargai, Malakand. The ministry has ordered immediate legal action.

The directives were issued following the decisions by the Ministerial Committee tasked by the Prime Minister for the purpose. According to new guidelines issued by the Power Division for action against incidents of illegal grid stations takeover in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chairman BOD Peshawar Electric Supply was instructed that takeover of grid stations may be strictly discouraged and First Information Reports (FIRs) shall be registered against the perpetrators involved in the illegal takeover of grid stations. If local police are unwilling to register these FIRs or take further action, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) officials are directed to submit the matter to local Sessions Judges for registration of FIRs under Section 22 B of Criminal Procedure Code. In case if still, FIR could not be registered, Peshawar High Court shall be approached and remedy be sought with help from legal experts.

As a test case, the incident of grid takeover by an MPA in Peshawar and a Tehsil Nazim at Dargai, District Malakand on 2nd September 2024, may be responded to immediately, in such manner. In addition, the Frontier Constabulary will be deployed to protect the grid stations and other PESCO assets.

The chairman BOD has been further asked that requirement for the deployment of Frontier Constabulary for protection of inner parameters of the grid stations and other PESCO assets may be sent to Power Division, so that a case is taken up with Ministry of Interior. PESCO will also appoint a senior officer to serve as a spokesperson, focusing on publicizing power theft and illegal activities. Efforts will include sharing videos and pictures of the individuals involved in the takeovers on social and print media to deter such actions in the future.