Friday, September 06, 2024
Haider Ali secures Bronze in Men's Discus Throw F37 at Paralympics

5:43 PM | September 06, 2024
In a remarkable performance, Pakistan’s Haider Ali clinched a bronze medal in the Men’s Discus Throw F37 event on Friday with a throw of 52.54m, marking his fourth Paralympic medal.

Uzbekistan’s Tolibboy Yuldashev claimed gold with a stunning 57.28m throw, achieving a personal best on his sixth attempt, while Canada’s Jesse Zesseu secured silver with a 53.24m throw.

A jubilant Haider Ali celebrated his achievement with a victory lap, warmly embracing fellow medallists and competitors after the competition.

