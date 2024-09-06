Haider Ali secures Bronze in Men's Discus Throw F37 at Paralympics

In a remarkable performance, Pakistan’s Haider Ali clinched a bronze medal in the Men’s Discus Throw F37 event on Friday with a throw of 52.54m, marking his fourth Paralympic medal.
Uzbekistan’s Tolibboy Yuldashev claimed gold with a stunning 57.28m throw, achieving a personal best on his sixth attempt, while Canada’s Jesse Zesseu secured silver with a 53.24m throw.
A jubilant Haider Ali celebrated his achievement with a victory lap, warmly embracing fellow medallists and competitors after the competition.