Hakeem Saeed Shaheed Defence Day Basketball Tournament starts today

LAHORE - The Hakeem Muhammad Saeed Shaheed Trophy Defence Day Basketball Tournament, organized by Firdous Ittehad and sanctioned by the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) with the support of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, is set to commence on Defence Day, today (Friday), at the Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh. The official inauguration ceremony will take place on Sunday, September 8, at 8:30 PM.

Meanwhile, in a Defence Day Girls’ Basketball Exhibition Match, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed XI secured a convincing victory over Pilot Officer Maryam Mukhtar Shaheed XI by 15-9. For the winning team, Tayyaba Rashid scored 4 points, Fabiha Tariq and Hadisha added 3 points each, and Minahil Farooq contributed 2 points. On the runner-up side, Urooj Kamran, Amiya Baig, and Fatima Khan scored 3 points each.

Referees for the match were Talat Khan, Zil Huma, and Parveen Kumar, while technical duties were handled by Syeda Khan, Hafsa Khan, and Ayesha Abbas. Following the match, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed, alongside Organizing Secretary Zaeema Khatoon, distributed prizes to the players.

MAJ AZIZ BHATTI SHAHEED XI WIN DEFENCE DAY BASKETBALL EXHIBITION MATCH

Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider XI triumphed over Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfooz Nishan-e-Haider XI with a score of 54-48 in the Defence Day Boys Basketball Exhibition Match, organized by the Karachi Basketball Association (KBA) as part of the 15-day celebration of Defence Day.

The event was supported by TMC Saddar, with Vice Chairman Abdul Rehman Motiwala as the chief guest, who distributed prizes among players and coaches. The exhibition match was attended by notable figures including TMC Municipal Commissioner Noor Hassan Jokhio, Director of Parks Muhammad Asim, Director of Sports Asif Azeem, and Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Chairman of the Events Committee.

The winning team’s top scorers were Ali Chan Zeb (15 points), Abdullah Imam (13 points), and Hasan Ali and Daniyal Khan Marwat (12 points each). For the runners-up, Mubarez Ahmed scored 16 points, Nabeel Ahmed 13, Usman Khawaja 11, and Abdullah Khan 10 points.

Referees for the match were Haji Ashraf, Aamir Sharif, and Raj Kumar Lakhwani, with technical support from Naeem Ahmed, Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, Faisal Amjad Ali, and Muhammad Usman.