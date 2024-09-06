IESCO maintains zero load management in all six circles

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO continued to maintain zero load management across its six circles including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK ). The electricity demand in Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) on Thursday stood at 1,938 megawatts (MW) at 04: 00 p.m. against the allocation quota of 2,000 MW from the national grid system. Chief Engineer Director Operations Muhammad Aslam Khan told that owing to availability of sufficient electricity in the system, IESCO maintained zero load management programme in all six circles and AJK .

Smooth and uninterrupted power supply was being supplied in Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal Circles besides AJK , he added. He said that the company was withdrawing 1,844 MW from the National Grid.