IFTECH 2024 and Plasti&Pack 2024 conclude in Karachi

KARACHI - The 19th editions of International Exhibition of Food and Beverage Processing & Packaging (IFTECH Pakistan) and Plasti&Pack Pakistan concluded at Karachi Expo Centre on Thursday. President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh inaugurated the exhibitions. Also present at the occasion were the visiting exhibitors from foreign countries and leading business and industry personalities from the food and packaging sectors. Speaking at the occasion, Iftikhar Sheikh welcomed the exhibitors and visitors at IFTECH and Plasti&Pack and highlighted the exhibition as an amazing opportunity for those involved in the fields of food & beverage processing packaging technologies industry to expand and diversify their business in Pakistan. He appreciated the efforts of Pegasus Consultancy to organize this exhibition which plays an important role in promoting latest edge technologies by bringing together diversified exhibitors from all over the world to present and exchange ideas. Besides, business match making program, IFTECH also hosted ‘Global Food Technology Conference’ on Sept 4. The conference covered wide range of topics on Future of Food Processing Industry: Trends, Technologies, and Innovations.