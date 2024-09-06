IIUI students approach President against cancellation of hostels

ISLAMABAD - The students of the International Islamic University Islamabad have approached President Asif Ali Zardari and requested him to intervene in an ongoing tense situation as chancellor of the university.

The university management and students are nowadays at loggerheads over the forceful eviction of students from hostels and a ban on student organizations — erupting continuous law and order situation in the university as students are agitating against the management’s decisions.

The application sent by a student of the Shariah and Law Department Muhammad Atif Amin who is the General Secretary of the Anjuman Talaba-e-Islam (ATI), — one of the largest student organizations, has sought attention of the university chancellor over the ongoing situation.

It was highlighted in the application that in recent weeks, the administration cancelled hostel accommodations for thousands of local students while all forums of student organizations have been banned, and efforts to silence protests have intensified in the university.

Students pleaded that such actions on part of the management are not only against the justice and educational liberty but also are in direct conflict with the decision of Justice Qazi Faez Isa regarding student union elections at Quaidi- Azam University and a resolution passed in the Senate of Pakistan by Senator Raja Zafar-ul-Haq that advocated restoration of student unions.

“Unfortunately, a few individuals who are unlawfully occupying their positions at the university are acting against the students, tarnishing the university’s reputation and undermining its values”, the application claimed.

The application stated further that as the chancellor of this esteemed university and a custodian of its legacy, students humbly request your intervention in this matter. Your intervention is crucial in restoring the university’s honor, ensuring its adherence to international standards, and protecting the rights of its students and staff.

“We trust in your commitment to safeguarding the integrity of this institution, which is not only our home but also a symbol of educational excellence”, the application maintained, adding; “We appeal to you to take immediate action in the ongoing situation.

They requested the president to direct the university to reinstate on-campus education and hostel accommodations for students, ensure access to research facilities and laboratories, revive student unions to promote democratic student representation and remove incumbent provost hostels.