In the Shadow of Terrorism

According to the latest Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report, Pakistan ranks 4th among countries most affected by terrorism, based on key indicators such as incidents, fatalities, injuries, and hostages. The GTI, produced by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), assesses the global impact of terrorism across 163 countries, covering 99.7% of the world’s population. Pakistan’s ranking reflects its grave security challenges, as these indicators highlight the scale and intensity of violence. In August 2024 alone, the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) reported 59 terrorist attacks, marking a sharp resurgence of militancy and raising serious concerns about the state’s counter-terrorism efforts.

This surge in violence can be attributed to a combination of external and internal factors. Geopolitical instability following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pakistan’s internal political turmoil, and deep-rooted socio-economic grievances have created conditions conducive to the revival of militant activity. The country’s position in the GTI underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive reassessment of counter-terrorism strategies, addressing not just the symptoms but the structural causes of terrorism.

August 2024 was particularly alarming, not only because of the number of attacks but also their geographic spread and tactical sophistication. The violence was concentrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, two regions long plagued by insurgency and militancy. However, what sets this new wave apart is the increased frequency and coordination of the attacks, indicating a resurgence of militant groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). PIPS data revealed that these groups have regained operational momentum, as seen in a series of bombings, targeted killings, and ambushes across the country. This suggests a revival of terror networks previously weakened by military operations.

The resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan cannot be fully understood without considering broader geopolitical and domestic contexts. The withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in 2021 and the rise of the Taliban in Kabul have dramatically altered the regional security landscape. For Pakistan, the return of the Taliban has created a complex and volatile dynamic. Initially, Islamabad hoped the new Afghan regime would help stabilise the region, but the reality has been far from reassuring. Instead, Pakistan’s tribal regions and border areas have experienced a spillover of militant activity, with groups like the TTP finding sanctuary in Afghanistan and launching attacks on Pakistani soil. This cross-border militancy, exacerbated by the porous Afghan-Pakistani border, has become a central feature of the renewed wave of terrorism in Pakistan.

However, the TTP’s resurgence is not solely due to external factors. Domestically, Pakistan’s political and economic instability has played a crucial role in fostering the revival of militant activities. The country’s 2024 political landscape has been characterised by polarisation, frequent government changes, political protests, and an erosion of state authority. This instability weakens the government’s ability to respond effectively to security threats, allowing extremist groups to exploit governance and security gaps. In this context, the resurgence of terrorism reflects the state’s declining capacity to maintain law and order.

Economic crises have further compounded these challenges. Pakistan has faced significant economic difficulties, including soaring inflation, unemployment, and a devaluing currency, which have exacerbated public dissatisfaction. When the state fails to provide basic economic security, it creates space for extremist ideologies to flourish, particularly in marginalised and impoverished regions. Terrorist groups have historically exploited these socio-economic conditions to recruit disillusioned individuals, offering them a sense of empowerment and identity. The convergence of economic despair and political instability has thus provided fertile ground for the resurgence of militancy.

Another critical factor in this new wave of terrorism is the evolving nature of radicalisation. In today’s digital world, online platforms have become crucial in spreading extremist ideologies. Militant groups are no longer confined to physical recruitment efforts but have embraced the internet to propagate their messages, attract followers, and coordinate operations. Social media and encrypted communication apps have become powerful tools for terrorists, enabling them to reach a wider audience and bypass traditional security measures. This digital radicalisation has made it more difficult for Pakistani authorities to track and prevent terrorist activities, as extremist networks operate in more covert and decentralised ways.

This issue is not confined to Pakistan but has regional and international implications. Increasing instability in Pakistan poses a significant threat to the broader South Asian region. As a key player in the Afghan conflict and a nuclear-armed state, Pakistan’s security situation has direct consequences for its neighbours and the global community. This makes it an urgent concern for international stakeholders, who must engage with Islamabad in a coordinated effort to address the root causes of militancy.

In response to the surge in terrorist activities, the Pakistani government has announced new counter-terrorism operations aimed at dismantling militant networks and restoring security. However, the effectiveness of these operations remains to be seen. Previous military efforts, while temporarily weakening terrorist groups, did not address the underlying socio-political and economic drivers of extremism. For Pakistan to achieve lasting peace and stability, its counter-terrorism strategy must go beyond military solutions and incorporate comprehensive measures that tackle the root causes of terrorism, including poverty, inequality, political alienation, and digital radicalisation. The country’s political, economic, and security institutions must work together to address these challenges, with a clear understanding that military action alone will not suffice.

Dr. Gul.i.Ayesha Bhatti

The writer is a current affairs analyst and faculty member at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Islamabad. She can be reached at guleayesha bhatti@gmail.com