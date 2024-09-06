JI Emir calls for national dialogue on Balochistan

Lahore - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has called for a national dialogue to address the long-standing issues in Balochistan. Speaking at a press conference in Mansoorah on Thursday, he emphasized the urgent need to address the grievances of the Baloch people, particularly the families of missing persons. Rehman stressed that the use of force has repeatedly failed to resolve such complex issues and argued that dialogue is the only viable path forward. He urged the government to engage with Balochistan’s true leadership to restore peace and stability in the region. He earlier presided over a meeting of the JI central leadership. The meeting discussed the overall political and economic situation in the country, peace in KP and Balochistan and the JI membership drive and Haq Do Awam Ko movement. While advocating for a strict response to terrorism, Rehman highlighted the importance of understanding and addressing its root causes. He said all political stakeholders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) should sit together to establish peace in the province. He proposed that Pakistan and Afghanistan should engage in talks with a broader vision, involving China and Iran, to bring lasting peace to the region. Rehman further noted that the government has only 17 days left to implement the Rawalpindi agreement or risk facing a public backlash. “We will consider all options, including a long march, sit-in in Islamabad, as well as shutter-down and wheel-jam strikes,” he warned. Reaffirming JI’s commitment to pressuring the government to reduce power tariffs and eliminate unfair taxes on the salaried class, Rehman urged for expanding the tax net to include the feudal elite. He also called for a review of agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and criticized the ruling class’s lavish lifestyle, funded by state resources. Rehman said that the JI has already launched a nationwide membership drive, with the ambitious goal of recruiting five million new members. Once the drive is completed, JI plans to form public committees and mobilize the masses to fight for their rights. The movement will focus on strengthening democracy, upholding the rule of law, ensuring freedom of speech, and providing universal access to health and education.

Special attention will be given to women’s rights, youth empowerment, land reforms, and electoral reforms, which Rehman identified as key items on JI’s agenda.

He condemned the repeated postponement of local body elections in Islamabad, vowing that JI would initiate a movement to ensure the polls are held without further delay.

Rehman also called for a fair investigation into the wheat import scandal, stressing that those responsible in the former caretaker and PDM governments must be held accountable.

In response to a question, Rehman called for the release of all political prisoners, including Imran Khan, and criticized those who came to power through electoral rigging. He insisted that only governments with legitimate Form 45 results should be recognized. He emphasized that all institutions must operate within the limits set by the constitution, stating that Pakistan can only progress through the supremacy of law.