Kamran Akmal pinpoints technical flaws in Babar Azam’s batting

LAHORE - Former Pakistan wicket keeper-batter Kamran Akmal has shed light on technical issues plaguing star batter Babar Azam during his recent dip in form across all formats. Despite Babar’s stature as one of Pakistan’s finest, his recent performances, particularly during the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, have raised concerns.In an interview with a local sports platform, Akmal reiterated that Babar remains Pakistan’s best batter but emphasized the need to address the technical shortcomings that have crept into his game.“I still believe Babar Azam is Pakistan’s number one batter. Every player faces tough times, but it’s crucial to adjust to the situation and battle through those moments,” he remarked. Kamran Akmal highlighted a recurring flaw in Babar Azam’s early innings, noting that the batter appears uncertain about his off-stump. “What I’ve observed in this series is that Babar looks shaky at the start of his innings, uncertain of where his off-stump is, often leaving his leg stump exposed. Shots that should go to cover are being played straight, with the bat misaligned to the ball’s direction,” the wicketkeeper-batter analyzed. He further suggested that Babar’s struggles are affecting his technique. “The pressure of underperforming has altered his technique. These small technical issues need immediate correction because this isn’t the Babar Azam we’re used to seeing,” he added. Kamran Akmal concluded by warning that Babar must regain form quickly or risk losing his place in the Test squad. “Babar built his reputation with consistent performances. Now, he needs to deliver or face the consequences,” he warned.