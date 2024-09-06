Karsaz accident suspect ‘pardoned’ by victims’ family

In an out-of-court settlement, the legal matters involving Natasha Danish, the main accused in the Karsaz accident, and the family of a father-daughter duo killed in the incident were resolved on Friday.

Sources reported that Natasha’s family paid Rs50.5 million as blood money (diyat) to the bereaved family. Additionally, a relative of the deceased, Amna, will be offered a job at a company owned by Natasha’s family. The compensation was transferred through a pay order.

Moreover, Natasha’s family also compensated those injured when her car crashed into them. The settlement was made under Sharia’s Diyat Law.

The deceased's family agreed to pardon Natasha, as they believed the accident was unintentional.

It is important to recall that on August 19, a tragic accident occurred on Karsaz Road in Karachi, when Natasha, allegedly under the influence of drugs, ran over a father and his daughter, killing them, and injuring four others.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed at Bahadurabad police station by Imtiaz Arif, the brother of the deceased man, Imran Arif. The accident occurred when Natasha’s car collided with two vehicles and a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths and injuries.

Witnesses claimed the crash was due to reckless driving. The District East police spokesperson confirmed that Natasha was arrested and handed over to the investigation wing. She faces charges under multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including 320 (punishment for manslaughter by reckless driving), 337-G (injury by negligent driving), 279 (reckless driving), and 427 (damage to property).

A medical report revealed that Natasha was under the influence of crystal meth (ice) at the time of the accident. The Sindh government’s Director of Laboratories and Chemical Examiner confirmed that her urine test indicated the presence of crystal meth, though her blood test did not.

A separate case under the Anti-Drug Act has also been registered against Natasha. She remains in judicial remand, with the court granting permission for further investigation in accordance with jail regulations.