The debacle surrounding Islamabad High Court Judge Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri’s law degree has exposed the corrupt influences tarnishing Pakistan’s politics and governance, dragging down the reputations of the Sindh High Court, Karachi University, the Islamabad High Court, Karachi Police, and intelligence agencies in one convoluted episode. It appears evident that Justice Jahangiri’s degree was voided after 30 years of inactivity as part of a deliberate campaign to malign him. This is further supported by the fact that a Karachi University syndicate member, who was supposed to attend the meeting where the decision was made, was detained by Karachi Police for eight hours and only released after his participation was no longer possible.

Additional evidence, such as Karachi University’s failure to allow Justice Jahangiri to represent himself or provide transparent information to the Sindh High Court, suggests that the university’s motives were not rooted in seeking justice but in pursuing personal vendettas against the judge. The complicity of the Karachi Police, who acted to serve the interests of the university, points to a larger conspiracy between these parties. The fact that the police were so willing to interfere raises serious concerns about their integrity—disturbing for an institution meant to uphold the law yet seemingly willing to break it for personal gain.

Similarly, Karachi University, a respected educational institution tasked with educating millions of Karachi’s residents, seems more invested in political maneuvering than fulfilling its primary duty. The allegations surrounding this incident continue to grow, and a thorough investigation is needed. All those involved, from university officials and police officers to those in the media who propagated the story, must be held accountable.