Law, order situation in Karachi is improving, says AIG

KARACHI - The law and order situation in Karachi has shown marked improvement, with a significant reduction in the daily average of criminal incidents, according to Additional Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police, Javed Alam Odho.

Speaking at Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Odho revealed that the number of incidents in the city has decreased from 252 per day to 107, reflecting enhanced police effectiveness and strategy in combating crime.

Odho highlighted the progress made in Karachi’s investigation sector, noting that the crime detection rate has soared to 60%, a figure that now exceeds the detection rates in some developed countries, including the United States. This achievement, he said, is a testament to the strengthened investigative processes and the concerted efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb criminal activities in the city. Odho discussed the ongoing implementation of the Safe City project, which aims to bolster Karachi’s security infrastructure through the installation and upgrading of CCTV cameras. The project, which is being carried out in partnership with the Sindh government, is a critical component of the city’s crime prevention strategy. Odho pointed out that globally, many countries have moved away from traditional policing methods, such as snap checks and roadblocks, in favor of advanced surveillance technologies like CCTV. Karachi is following this trend, with approximately 3,000 cameras already installed across various parts of the city under a public-private partnership.

More installations are planned to further enhance the city’s surveillance network.

Odho acknowledged the ongoing challenges faced by the Karachi police, particularly the severe shortage of personnel.

He emphasized that maintaining law and order in a sprawling metropolis like Karachi is a formidable task, especially with the current strength of just 15,000 officers.

Odho stressed the urgent need for additional manpower to ensure the safety and security of the city’s residents.

He also announced plans to increase police mobility and technological resources, including the procurement of 500 motorcycles for enhanced patrolling.

Odho further mentioned that the RRF (Rapid Response Force) will soon be integrated into the S4 Project of the Karachi Police, which will help alleviate some of the staffing shortages.

He reassured the business community that the police are actively addressing the issue of street crimes, particularly incidents involving traders being robbed after leaving banks. Odho noted that several gangs involved in such activities have been apprehended, significantly reducing these types of crimes.

The Additional IG also highlighted the role of the Shaheen Force, a specialized unit that has been instrumental in curbing street crime in Karachi. He credited the force with bringing many criminal elements under control and emphasized its potential to further reduce street crime as it continues to operate effectively.

Javed Alam Odho also highlighted the achievements of Sindh Police athletes, noting that Shaheer Afridi, a young boxer from the force, recently became the South Asian champion, triumphing over competitors from several countries, including India.

Similarly, Shahnawaz has brought pride to the Sindh Police through his accomplishments in bodybuilding. Odho urged the community to support and sponsor these talented individuals, emphasizing the importance of nurturing and showcasing the country’s athletic talent.

KATI President Johar Qandhari, expressed deep concern over the economic crisis plaguing the country, which has led to the closure of over 300 industries in Karachi.

This industrial downturn has resulted in the loss of jobs for 40,000 to 50,000 people, exacerbating the city’s unemployment problem. Qandhari warned that the rising unemployment is contributing to an increase in law and order issues, including street crime.

He praised the efforts of the Sindh Police, particularly the success of the 15 App, which has enhanced the efficiency of police operations through the use of modern technology.