Friday, September 06, 2024
LHC cancels appointment of NADRA chairman Lt Gen Munir Afsar

Web Desk
11:52 AM | September 06, 2024
The Lahore High Court (LHC) has invalidated the appointment of Lieutenant General Munir Afsar as Chairman of NADRA. The court's ruling on Friday came after it reviewed a petition challenging the legality and constitutionality of Afsar’s appointment.

Justice Asim Hafeez delivered the verdict following arguments from both parties involved in the case. The petitioner, a woman, argued that Lieutenant General (Retired) Munir Afsar's appointment was not in accordance with legal and constitutional standards.

Afsar was appointed as NADRA Chairman on October 2 of the previous year. His appointment was approved by the federal cabinet from a shortlist of three candidates proposed by the Ministry of Interior. The selection committee had recommended these candidates as the most suitable for the position.

The appointment followed the resignation of the previous NADRA Chairman, Tariq Malik, who stepped down after a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Malik's resignation came amid an investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency into allegations of corruption. Tariq Malik, who had previously served as NADRA's chairman, was initially appointed to the position on June 21 during the PTI government tenure.

