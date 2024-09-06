Friday, September 06, 2024
Malala Yousafzai's production debut 'The Last of the Sea Women,' trailer released by Apple TV

Malala Yousafzai's production debut 'The Last of the Sea Women,' trailer released by Apple TV
Web Desk
9:03 PM | September 06, 2024
Apple TV has unveiled the official trailer for the documentary "The Last of the Sea Women," marking the production debut of Pakistan’s Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai.

Produced under her company, Extracurricular Productions, the film spotlights the haenyeo, a group of elderly female divers from South Korea's Jeju Island.

Directed by Sue Kim and produced in collaboration with A24 and Apple Original Films, the documentary highlights the disappearing way of life of these remarkable women, known for diving without oxygen tanks to gather seafood.

The Last of the Sea Women premieres globally on Apple TV+ on October 11, following a September 8 debut.

Web Desk

