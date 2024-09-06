Mbappe reflects on PSG memories while preparing for UEFA Nations League clash

French football star Kylian Mbappe returned to his former home ground, the Parc des Princes, on Thursday, where he trained with the national team ahead of their UEFA Nations League match against Italy. The 25-year-old captain of France, renowned for his dribbling, speed, and finishing, spent seven successful years at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), scoring 256 goals and providing 108 assists in 308 appearances.

Reflecting on his time with PSG, where he helped secure six Ligue 1 titles and four Coupe de France trophies, Mbappe shared emotional memories of his journey at the club. "I spent a lot of years here. It’s the place I know best from my career at the moment. I have nothing but great memories," he said during a press conference.

Despite his achievements, Mbappe’s exit from PSG in July was marred by controversy, as he faced criticism for his decision to join Real Madrid. Addressing the transition, Mbappe expressed his happiness with his new club, saying, "I'm very happy to be in Madrid... we have already won a trophy."

The French forward also emphasized his drive to succeed, following France's defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 semifinals. "All my career, I have hated losing... now I am back in that mindset of hating failure." As France gears up for the new season, Mbappe’s focus remains on leading his team to victory.