Multan commissioner inspects cleanliness campaign, public services in Bhairuwal

Khanewal - Multan Division Commissioner Maryam Khan made an unexpected visit to Union Council Bhairuwal to assess the progress of the cleanliness initiatives under the Suthra Punjab campaign. DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari provided an update on the ongoing work in the district. During her visit, Maryam Khan inquired about the campaign’s impact, and residents expressed their satisfaction with the improvements. Maryam Khan highlighted that, in line with CM of Punjab’s vision, efforts are underway to enhance sanitation in rural areas. She noted that the increased staffing and machinery for the cleanliness drive will boost local government capabilities and lead to further improvements. The commissioner also reviewed the cleanliness plan at the Union Council office and engaged with the Village Committee, urging them to support the initiative. Deputy Director of Local Government Shahid Mahar was present during the visit. Earlier, Maryam Khan, accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner, toured the BHU and Primary School in Bhairuwal. She inspected the infrastructure and met with local residents, evaluating the availability of medical supplies and facilities.

The commissioner announced that funds have been approved for upgrading the BHU, including resolving issues related to the hospital’s boundary wall and infrastructure.

Emphasising the Punjab government’s focus on health and education, she assured that improvements are being made to educational institutions through School Councils.