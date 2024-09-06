Friday, September 06, 2024
NA passes Election Amendment Bill 2024
3:30 PM | September 06, 2024
The National Assembly on Friday passed the Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which introduces key changes to the Election Act, 2017.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the bill, which had already been approved by the Senate.

During his briefing, Tarar explained that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requested amendments to Section 232 of the Elections Act to remove references to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), following its merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier on August 6, the National Assembly also passed another amendment to the Election Act. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Bilal Azhar Kiyani presented the bill, proposing changes that prevent lawmakers from switching party affiliations after being elected. The bill stipulates that elected members must retain their party membership within three days of winning. Additionally, it prohibits reserved seats from being allotted to parties that did not win any seats in the election.

PSO's outstanding dues soar to Rs786bn amid privatization delays, financial strain

Opposition members protested the bill’s passage, tearing up the agenda in the assembly.

