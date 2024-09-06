No rain expected in Karachi in coming days

KARACHI - Residents of the port city may prepare to bid farewell to cooler days once again as the Pakistan Meteorology Department (PMD) expects the return of hot weather this month. The PMD expects Karachi to face a dry spell until mid-September as Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz stated that there is no rain expected in the coming days and that rain predictions are also uncertain at present. Meanwhile, the Met Office expects the metropolis to experience partly cloudy and humid weather for the next 24 hours. Additionally, the weather department recorded the minimum temperature in Karachi at 27.5°C while the maximum temperature in the city is likely to range between 32°C and 34°C. With 85% humidity and southwest winds blowing at a speed of 19 kilometres per hour, the PMD forecast also indicated a possibility of light rain or drizzle in Tharparkar, Umarkot and adjoining areas today and tomorrow (Friday).

Moreover, Sarfaraz said that warmer days may return to Karachi in the coming weeks as monsoon winds start to return from Sindh by mid-September.

He also expects the weather in October to remain hot and dry with a possibility of heatwaves.

In August, Karachi received torrential rains, accompanied by strong winds, for days together under the influence of a cyclonic storm ‘Asna’ which dissipated in the Arabian Sea while moving towards the coast of Oman.

Heavy rain also battered other parts of Sindh, including Tharparkar, Mithi, Islamkot and surrounding areas.

As a result of the heavy rainfall, cracks appeared on roads, causing immense trouble to commuters. Meanwhile, Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported five deaths and two injuries in the province within 24 hours, earlier this week.

The area wise break-up of casualties suggested that one female drowned to death in Umerkot, two died in Larkana — one died of electrocution while another died in a house collapse. Meanwhile, two people were injured.

Moreover, Tando Allahyar also reported two deaths, one due to electrical shock, the other died in a wall collapse incident.