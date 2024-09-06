Number of complaints about men harassing women on the rise, PML-N lawmaker tells PA

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Mohamamd Ahmad Khan Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with the incomplete answers provided by the department of healthcare and medical education in response to members’ questions. He directed the parliamentary secretary concerned to obtain the correct and complete record from the department to provide proper answers. The Punjab Assembly session, convened on the requisition of the Opposition, began two hours and ten minutes behind the schedule. Rana Muhammad Arshad, a newly elected member from PP-133 of the Muslim League-N, took the oath, administered by the Speaker. During the Question Hour for the department of healthcare and medical education, the Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan expressed displeasure over the incomplete answers provided by the department. He remarked, “The Minister is not present; and it’s your first day, Madam Parliamentary Secretary. What can I say? Ensure the relevant department provides correct and complete details, otherwise, this is a waste of time.” Parliamentary Secretary Rashida Lodhi was unable to satisfactorily respond to the members’ questions. Opposition member Rana Aftab stated that the issue of incorrect responses provided by the health department should be referred to the Privilege Committee. Panel of Chairmen Sami Ullah Khan agreed with the opposition member’s stance. Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Arshad Lodhi, mentioned that a complete list of the medicines being provided in the emergency departments of government hospitals is available. The Panel of Chairmen directed the Parliamentary Secretary to obtain a clear response from the department regarding vacant positions in the hospitals. Also, a PML-N lawmaker Amjad Javed raised the issue of harassment complaint filed against the head of the harassment committee at Lahore College for Women University. He told the House that the number of complaints about men harassing women was on the rise. The Speaker also expressed his concern saying that the number of complaints regarding women harassment in government institutions was growing significantly. He also asked why men were appointed in Lahore College which is a women’s university. He directed the education minister to come to the house tomorrow and provide an explanation on the matter. Also, upon the government members’ request, the Speaker temporarily postponed the auction of rents for shops owned by municipal and district councils and ordered the submission of records from across Punjab to be presented in the assembly. The House also debated the issues relating to Lahore Gymkhana Club. Discussion on the club affairs will continue on Friday. The Punjab Saaf Pani Authority Bill and the Code of Criminal Procedure Bill 2024 were also introduced in the session. The panel of chairpersons referred both bills to the relevant committee. The session was adjourned until 9 am on Friday.