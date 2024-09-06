Officials warn of likely job losses amid AI advancements

SARGODHA - Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Umar Farooq has expressed concerns over potential job losses due to rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), particularly with the rise of ChatGPT.

Speaking at a seminar, organised by the Literacy Department to mark the International Literacy Day, he warned that those who would not adapt to technological changes were at risk of being left behind.

The seminar was attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Sardar Akhtar Abbas, District Education Officer (DEO) Literacy Anam Ehsan, officers of Education Department including Ahtsham Hamdani, Ilyas Bajwa, Muhammad Murtaza and representatives of other departments, social organisations, teachers of non-formal schools, learners and community members in a large number.

In his address, Umar Farooq highlighted the importance of education and emphasised the need for Pakistan to focus on improving its literacy rate. He expressed disappointment over the current state of education in the country and urged people to take education seriously. Other speakers also called for an educational emergency to achieve 100 percent literacy rate in the country.

The Education Authority CEO informed the participants about the government’s plans to celebrate the International Literacy Day and stressed the importance of raising awareness about education and literacy among the public. At the end of the seminar, the best teachers from the Literacy Department were awarded honorary shields, and Hameera Aslam, the top-performing student of the Primary Education Certificate (PEC) examination, was also recognised for her achievement.

An awareness walk, led by ADC Umar Farooq, concluded the event.

Five arrested, narcotics recovered

Sargodha Police arrested five alleged criminals on Thursday and recovered contraband from them.

Teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Tahir, Kamran, Waheed, Shakoor and Nouman besides recovering 2-kg hashish, 1-kg opium, three guns and four pistols.