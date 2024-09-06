Over 9.4m children to be immunised in 7-day

KARACHI - Over 9.4 million children up to the age of 5 years will be immunized across Sindh during 7- day Anti-Polio drive to be started from September 09, 2024. This was decided in an important meeting co-chaired by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and the Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi, Secretary Health, Secretary Transport, representatives of Police, WHO, UNICEF and Coordinator EOC Sindh Irshad Ali Sodhar, while all commissioners and deputy commissioners from across the province joined via video link. The meeting decided that the Polio Campaign will be conducted from 9th to 15th September in 30 districts of Sindh. During this special drive, 9.4 million children will be administered polio drops.