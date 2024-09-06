Pak Embassy celebrates Defence Day in Paris

PARIS - Pakistan Embassy, Paris hosted a reception to commemorate the Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan. The event was attended by members of Parliament, Ambassadors, Defence Attaches, dignitaries from French Armed Forces, Foreign Affairs, Defence industry and think tank representatives.

In his welcome remarks Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad thanked the guests for joining noting that their presence marked the bonds of friendship and cooperation with Pakistan. He said that 6th September was a reminder of the exemplary courage, indomitable will, spirit of unmatched sacrifice and bravery of the armed forces and the people of Pakistan. All nations honour their heroes, and broadly speaking, such commemorations are homage to all those men and women who fight for the right cause and defend their homelands. The Ambassador paid tributes to Defence Forces and martyrs of Pakistan. He mentioned that Pakistan does not harbour any aggressive designs against any country, but we are today supremely placed to effectively defend against any foreign aggression at any level and scale.

He mentioned Pakistan’s contributions for regional and global peace and stability especially under UN peacekeeping missions. The Ambassador highlighted that Pakistan has also been a key partner in the international community’s collective efforts in counter terrorism. He stressed upon the importance of addressing the root causes of conflict and instability. He advocated the benefits of dialogue, diplomacy, and respect for international law. Further, he mentioned that pacific settlement of disputes in accordance with the UN Charter was a corner stone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. A just and peaceful solution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the wishes of the Kashmiri people was imperative for durable peace and stability in South Asia, and for unlocking the full development potential of our region. Pakistan expected the responsible members of the international community to play their due role in promoting a peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in line with international legitimacy and UNSC resolutions, to enable the Kashmiri people exercise their inalienable right to self-determination that was promised to them by the UN and the international community.

Similarly, Pakistan stood in complete solidarity with the Palestinian people in their just struggle against illegal occupation and for the right to self-determination and statehood.

Speaking of Pak-France multi-faceted bilateral relationship, including longstanding defence ties, the Ambassador affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further advance this partnership for mutual benefit.

He underlined that Pakistan believed in forging partnerships and strengthening international cooperation across the board in pursuit of shared objectives of global peace, security and development. Pakistan shall continue to work together with all its friends and partners in this collective endeavour.