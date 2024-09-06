Pakistan Navy inducts warships PNS Babur, PNS Hunain on Defence Day

The has formally inducted two warships, PNS Babur and PNS Hunain, into its fleet during a ceremony at PN Dockyard Karachi, held on the occasion of .

President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, attended as the Chief Guest and highlighted the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean, emphasizing the need for a strong naval force. He praised the induction of these advanced ships as a milestone in enhancing Pakistan’s naval capabilities.

PNS Babur, a MILGEM Class Corvette, was commissioned in Istanbul on September 23, 2023, while PNS Hunain, an offshore patrol vessel, was commissioned in Romania on July 25, 2024. Both ships are equipped with state-of-the-art weapons, sensors, and robust machinery, expected to strengthen the 's operational readiness.

The Chief of the Naval Staff hailed the inductions as significant advancements in the 's capacity building and acknowledged the collaboration with Turkish and Romanian shipyards. High-ranking officials, including Bilal Burdali, Deputy Minister of National Defence of Turkiye, were present at the event.