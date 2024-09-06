Friday, September 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“The world breaks everyone, and afterward, some are strong at the broken places.” –Ernest Hemingway

Past in Perspective
September 06, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Siege of Sarajevo, lasting from 1992 to 1995, stands as one of the most brutal conflicts of the Bosnian War. Bosnian Serb forces besieged the capital city of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sarajevo, subjecting its residents to relentless shelling, sniping, and deprivation. Lasting nearly four years, the siege resulted in thousands of civilian casualties and widespread suffering. Sarajevo became a symbol of resilience and defiance amidst the horrors of ethnic cleansing and genocide in the region. The siege finally ended with the Dayton Agreement in 1995, but its scars continue to linger, shaping the social and political landscape of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1725524338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024