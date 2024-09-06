PDMA issues alert for monsoon rains across Punjab

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday issued an alert for potential monsoon rains across Punjab.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia issued the warning in Lahore and other districts, instructing all deputy commissioners to remain vigilant in preparing for potential challenges brought by the rainfall.

He assured that the situation is being closely monitored by the PDMA control room, with rescue and response teams on standby.

Kathia also advised citizens to avoid electric poles, hanging wires, and unsafe buildings during the monsoon period for safety.