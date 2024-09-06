Friday, September 06, 2024
Petition filed against Sindh govt’s Rs2bn vehicle purchase for ACs

Web Desk
11:29 AM | September 06, 2024
National

The Sindh government’s decision to purchase 138 double-cabin vehicles for Assistant Commissioners (ACs) has been challenged in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The petition, filed by Jamaat-e-Islami MPA Muhammad Farooq, argues that the vehicle purchase is unnecessary and a misuse of public funds. It highlights that the country’s economy is struggling, making the decision to buy luxury vehicles for government officers unreasonable. The petition suggests that taxpayer money should instead be allocated to public welfare, healthcare, and education.

The petitioner has asked the court to suspend the Sindh government’s notification and redirect the funds towards welfare projects. The Sindh government, Chief Secretary, Secretary Finance, and Board of Revenue are named as respondents in the petition.

On September 5, the Sindh government decided to purchase new vehicles worth Rs2 billion for 138 assistant commissioners. The general administration department had already requested the finance department to release the funds for the double-cabin vehicles, which are intended for daily office work by the ACs.

In response to criticism, a Sindh government spokesperson defended the decision, stating that assistant commissioners are essential to maintaining government operations, particularly in remote areas. The spokesperson noted that the last vehicle purchases for ACs occurred in 2010 and 2012, and most of these vehicles are now outdated and in poor condition. Due to the shortage of operational government vehicles, many officials are forced to use private cars for official duties, with some still using vehicles from as far back as 2005.

The spokesperson added that the new vehicle purchase would reduce maintenance costs and save on fuel and other expenses. The Sindh government insists the decision is not a luxury but a necessity to ensure the efficient functioning of the administrative system.

