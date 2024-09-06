PHA holds ballot for Christian staff pilgrimage

Lahore - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore held a ballot for its Christian staff members to visit a church in Sheikhupura, a spokesperson announced Thursday. Out of 158 applicants, 50 were selected through manual balloting for a day-long visit to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maryamabad. Most of those selected are gardeners and junior staff members. The department will sponsor the round-trip to Maryamabad, the spokesperson added. The religious festivities at the church will span three days. PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo extended his warm wishes to the Christian staff during a special gathering at the PHA headquarters.

He acknowledged the valuable contributions made by the employees, emphasising the importance of diversity and unity in the workplace. “Our strength lies in the richness of our diversity, and your contributions have been a testament to that,” he said. Mr Wattoo also expressed his best wishes to those celebrating their religious festivities, reinforcing the department’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and harmonious environment for all employees. During the Easter celebrations in April, the PHA had decorated several churches with colorful flowers and decorative lights, concluded the spokesperson.