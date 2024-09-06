Friday, September 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM expresses satisfaction over Pak Army’s operational preparedness

PM expresses satisfaction over Pak Army’s operational preparedness
Tahir Niaz
September 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National, Headlines

Shehbaz Sharif comprehensively briefed on recently concluded Wargame: ISPR.  PM acknowledges pivotal role of Armed Forces in preserving balance of power essential for peace in nuclearised South Asia.  Military leadership reaffirms unwavering resolve to safeguard national sovereignty at all costs.

ISLAMABAD   -  Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended concluding session of Army War Game at Rawalpindi on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the prime minister was comprehensively briefed on the recently concluded Wargame and operational readiness of Pakistan Army across the full spectrum of threat.

Defence Minister, Finance Minister, Information Minister, Chief of the Army Staff and senior military officials were in attendance.

Three constables suspended over negligence in DG Khan

The prime minister expressed his complete satisfaction on the operational preparedness of Pakistan Army, acknowledging the pivotal role of our Armed Forces in maintaining strategic stability in the region and preserving the delicate balance of power essential for peace in nuclearised South Asia.

He commended the innovative employment concepts and structural reforms aimed at enhancing the deterrence regime which will ensure the imposition of retributive cost on any adversary in the event of aggression, the ISPR said.

The military leadership reaffirmed their unwavering resolve to safeguard the national sovereignty and territorial integrity at all cost. It was reiterated that Pakistan Army remains fully cognizant of the prevailing security challenges and will continue to enhance its capabilities to thwart any aggressive designs against Pakistan.

Tags:

Tahir Niaz

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1725599393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024