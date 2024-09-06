PM expresses satisfaction over Pak Army’s operational preparedness

Shehbaz Sharif comprehensively briefed on recently concluded Wargame: ISPR. PM acknowledges pivotal role of Armed Forces in preserving balance of power essential for peace in nuclearised South Asia. Military leadership reaffirms unwavering resolve to safeguard national sovereignty at all costs.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended concluding session of Army War Game at Rawalpindi on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the prime minister was comprehensively briefed on the recently concluded Wargame and operational readiness of Pakistan Army across the full spectrum of threat.

Defence Minister, Finance Minister, Information Minister, Chief of the Army Staff and senior military officials were in attendance.

The prime minister expressed his complete satisfaction on the operational preparedness of Pakistan Army, acknowledging the pivotal role of our Armed Forces in maintaining strategic stability in the region and preserving the delicate balance of power essential for peace in nuclearised South Asia.

He commended the innovative employment concepts and structural reforms aimed at enhancing the deterrence regime which will ensure the imposition of retributive cost on any adversary in the event of aggression, the ISPR said.

The military leadership reaffirmed their unwavering resolve to safeguard the national sovereignty and territorial integrity at all cost. It was reiterated that Pakistan Army remains fully cognizant of the prevailing security challenges and will continue to enhance its capabilities to thwart any aggressive designs against Pakistan.