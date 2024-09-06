PTCL Group partners with Pak hockey team to revive national game

LAHORE - PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G), Pakistan’s leading telecom and integrated ICT services provider, has partnered with the Pakistan hockey team as they prepare for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy 2024. As the official telecom carrier, PTCL Group is committed to revitalizing Pakistan’s rich hockey legacy and reigniting the nation’s passion for the sport on the global stage.Hockey, once a symbol of national pride, has faced significant challenges in recent years. PTCL Group is determined to restore the sport’s prominence by fostering national pride, supporting the players, and showcasing Pakistan’s continued excellence in international competitions. This partnership builds on PTCL Group’s success in backing athletes like Arshad Nadeem ahead of the Paris Olympics, with a renewed focus on creating awareness and rallying public support for hockey.Recognizing hockey as Pakistan’s national sport and a symbol of heritage and honor, PTCL Group aims to inspire a resurgence of love for the game. The Group firmly believes that with the backing of the nation, Pakistani athletes can once again dominate the global arena.

This partnership is not only about financial support but also about rekindling patriotism and contributing to Pakistan’s global sporting success. PTCL Group is confident that, with increased public enthusiasm and national support, Pakistan’s hockey team will achieve regional and global victories, restoring hockey to its former glory.