PTI to protest SC ruling on NAB amendments case: Shibli Faraz

Shibli Faraz, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Friday responded to the Supreme Court’s ruling on the NAB amendments case, labeling it as “NRO-II” and pledging to take the matter to the public. Faraz emphasized that the case is crucial for Pakistan’s national exchequer.

Commenting on the upcoming public gathering on September 8, Faraz stated that PTI will persist in its efforts to uphold the Constitution and ensure law and order in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court reinstated the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments law, approving the federal government’s review petition. This decision, rendered by a five-member bench led by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, was issued with a unanimous 5-0 vote, with Justice Athar Minallah providing an additional note. The court’s brief verdict mentioned that a detailed explanation would be provided later.

Both federal and provincial governments had filed intra-court appeals challenging the NAB amendments’ constitutionality. The Supreme Court had reserved its decision on the federal government’s appeal on June 6.