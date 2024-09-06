Friday, September 06, 2024
Punjab govt notifies Eid Milad un Nabi holiday on September 17

Web Desk
5:24 PM | September 06, 2024
The Punjab government has officially announced a public holiday across the province on September 17, in observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

” In pursuance of Cabinet Division circular No. dated 25.12.2024 and in continuation of this officer’s notification of even No dated 26.12.2024 listing public and optional holidays for the year 2024, it is notified for general information that the 17th September 2024 (Tuesday) shall be observed as a public holiday in the province of Punjab on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1446 AH),” read the notification issued by Government of the Punjab Services and General Administration.

