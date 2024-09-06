Rangers arrest 4 street criminals

KARACHI - The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and District East Police in a joint operation based on intelligence information in Sohrab Goth and Gulshan-e-Maymar, arrested four suspects involved in injuring 12 to 15 citizens during robberies and street crimes. According to a Rangers spokesperson on Thursday, the arrested individuals have been identified as Jawad Ali alias Javed alias Farhan, Sajjad alias Jani, Rab Nawaz alias Rabu, and Abid Ali alias Fahad Bengali. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that four different gangs are actively involved in robberies, motorcycle snatching, and thefts, and the arrested individuals are operating their own gangs. They admitted to committing over 400 armed robberies in Gadap Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, and other areas of Karachi. The suspects also confessed to injuring 12 to 15 citizens during these robberies, snatching mobile phones and cash, and stealing and selling more than 250 motorcycles in Sakran, Balochistan.

They are habitual offenders and have been nominated in more than 19 FIRs registered at various police stations in Karachi.

The arrested suspects, along with the seized arms and ammunition, have been handed over to the police for further legal action.