Rethinking global Tobacco bans: Embracing THR for better outcomes in Pakistan

The World Health Organization (WHO) has long championed stringent tobacco bans as a primary strategy to reduce global smoking rates.

However, evidence suggests that such bans often have unintended consequences, including limited success in lowering smoking rates. As Pakistan grapples with its tobacco control challenges, it is crucial to reassess this approach and consider the potential benefits of integrating Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) strategies.

Countries like Turkey, Brazil, and India, which have implemented outright bans, still struggle with high smoking prevalence. This suggests that a blanket ban on tobacco might not be the most effective way to reduce smoking rates. In contrast, countries that have embraced THR strategies have seen promising results. For example, Japan’s approach supports the efficacy of THR.

By providing access to information about THR products and promoting informed decision-making, Japan has successfully assisted adult smokers in transitioning away from smoking. Sweden, known for its extensive use of snus and oral nicotine pouches, boasts the lowest smoking prevalence in the world, at just 5.6 percent.

Hence, Pakistan can draw valuable lessons from these countries and consider adopting THR as a transformative strategy in its battle against smoking. Incorporating THR products like vapes, oral nicotine pouches, and Heated Tobacco Products (HTPs) may help alleviate some of the adverse effects associated with smoking.

For this approach to be fully effective, however, the WHO must reconsider its stance and extend its endorsement of harm reduction strategies to include less harmful alternatives.